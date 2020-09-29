Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s sister Shweta says ‘our unity is our strength’ after CBI update on death probe

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s sister Shweta says ‘our unity is our strength’ after CBI update on death probe

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, urged his fans and well-wishers to stay united as ‘our unity is our strength’. Her tweet came hours after the CBI shared an update about the status of the death probe.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput with elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, urged fans and well-wishers of the actor to stand with each other. Her comments came just hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shared an update about the status of the probe into his death. “Let’s stay united! Our unity is our strength!,” she wrote on Twitter.

Fans and well-wishers of Sushant, who call themselves ‘warriors for SSR’, have been running a number of digital campaigns which include a 24-hour global prayer meet and ‘message for SSR’, in which people would write heartfelt notes for him.

 

On Monday, the CBI gave a statement that the probe into Sushant’s death is still on and no aspect has been ruled out yet. News agency ANI quoted the CBI as saying, “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigation is continuing.”



Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Last month, the case was transferred to the CBI after a Supreme Court verdict, which said that a ‘fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour’. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are looking into the money laundering and drugs angles of the case, respectively.

Also read | Anushka Sharma cheers as Virat Kohli-led RCB win against MI: ‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family in the case, said in a press conference last week that the family is disappointed with the direction in which the investigation is heading. Making a reference to the NCB probe, which has widened its scope to look into Bollywood’s alleged links with drug peddlers and cartels, the senior advocate said that Sushant’s death seems to have ‘taken a backseat’.

“Why is CBI converting this to murder from abetment? The investigation is not on track. I will not say I am not happy with CBI, but it’s the lack of importance that the case is getting is what I am worried about,” he said, adding that the family is feeling ‘helpless’.

 

Shweta had earlier tweeted that the family is anxiously waiting for an update on the Sushant death probe. “We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth? #SSRDeathCase,” she had written.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Sep 29, 2020 01:00 IST
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Sep 29, 2020 03:12 IST
India’s fiscal federalism crisis is not the pandemic’s creation
Sep 29, 2020 05:04 IST
Need to look into legal aspects: AIIMS panel chief on report on Sushant’s death
Sep 29, 2020 07:13 IST

latest news

Sushant’s sister Shweta calls for unity after CBI update on death probe
Sep 29, 2020 09:02 IST
Join NDA, may get ‘big’ post: Union minister Athawale urges Sharad Pawar
Sep 29, 2020 08:56 IST
Efforts on to restore traffic on Chandigarh-Shimla highway
Sep 29, 2020 08:54 IST
IPL 2020: ‘Wish I was AB de Villiers’ - Kohli lauds RCB star after win
Sep 29, 2020 08:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.