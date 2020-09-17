Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says she needs to heal from this pain: ‘Will never be able to touch him or see him again’

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has decided to take some time off social media as she continues to try coping with her loss. In an emotional note that she posted late Wednesday, Shweta remembered some valuable moments with Sushant - like sharing a joke or simply being able to touch him. She also said she would like to meditate in an attempt to “heal completely”.

Sharing a lovely picture with the late actor, Shweta wrote on Instagram late Wednesday, “How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain.”

Fans of the late actor showered the post with love, asking Shweta to take her time and also take care of herself. “Stay strong dii we are always with you....and we respect your decision of 10 days being off from social media,” wrote one fan. Another one commented, “Dii, We know Sometimes social media is really toxic and tiring and we also know that how much current time is hard for you. I pray that you heal soon and come back stronger. Take care of yourself and family. And remember, we are here for you always!”

Interestingly, Shweta has spearheaded several online campaigns in past few months, seeking justice for her brother who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Currently, the top agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) - are investigating into the actor’s death. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, alongwith a few others, has been arrested for procurement of drugs in connection with the case.

Sharing a creative about making some of the dreams of Sushant come alive, Shweta had recently written on social media, “What a great initiative by the extended family! Bhai will always be Alive in us through his dreams...because we are going to live them!! SSRians will make #DreamsOfSSR A Reality! What a Great Way to celebrate a Great Life!.”

