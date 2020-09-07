Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares an emotional post, says she broke her promise: 'I failed bhai'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares an emotional post, says she broke her promise: ‘I failed bhai’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared an emotional new post about the actor, along with a message. Read it here.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 08:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput poses with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has posted an emotional note in remembrance of the actor, as progress is made in his death case. Shweta took to Instagram on Sunday to share an old picture of herself and Sushant.

She wrote in her caption, “We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But, I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it. Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah.”

 

After the Mumbai Police’s initial investigation, it was concluded that Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was also suffering from depression, the police said.



Sushant’s family has so far hesitated to accept that the actor was suffering from any kind of mental health issues, and continues to allege that he was driven to suicide because his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty drugged him, isolated him, and stole his money. Three separate investigations are being conducted on the various angles in the case.

Sushant’s psychotherapist Susan Walker in her statement to the Mumbai Police, accessed by India Today, had said that the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder, and that he had a tendency to stop taking his medications any time he showed signs of improvement.

Also read: Sandip Ssingh says in hindsight, ‘maybe standing with Sushant Singh Rajput’s family was wrong’

After their first consultation, she came to the conclusion that Sushant’s anxiety, on a scale of one to 10, was at a nine. “His speech and behaviour were completely irrelevant and very fast. On that, I was sure that Sushant Singh Rajput is suffering from bipolar disorder,” she said. The psychotherapist also added that Sushant was aware of his condition, and had been experiencing symptoms since he was a child. He’d had previous episodes in 2013-14.

