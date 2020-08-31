Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares happy pics of them dancing to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast: ‘Miss you bhai’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to her Instagram page to reminisce about some happy moments spent with him at a family gathering in 2014. She shared pictures of them dancing to the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast at the wedding anniversary of their sister, Nitu Singh (Rani di).

“Bhai and I in May of 2014. We were dancing to the tune of ‘Tu Cheez Badi hai mast mast’ after 20 long years on the occasion of the wedding anniversary of Rani Di and Jiju. #MissYouBhai #MyBrotherTheBest,” she captioned the post.

While Sushant can be seen casually dressed in a black half-sleeved shirt paired with jeans and a baseball cap, Shweta is decked up in an orange and violet lehenga. The picture collage shared by her features two photos of them dancing merrily, while the third has them posing with other family members.

Sushant died on June 14. His family filed an abetment to suicide case against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, in Patna. She has also been accused of surreptitiously administering drugs to him and misappropriating his funds.

In a recent interview, Rhea alleged that Sushant had a strained relationship with his family members, and had not met his father for five years when she came into his life. However, Shweta and her husband Vishal Kirti have denied these claims.

Shweta, who is based in the US, took to Instagram to share a picture of her e-ticket itinerary and revealed that she rushed to India to meet Sushant when he was visiting their other sister in Chandigarh. She wrote, “As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind!”

Vishal refuted Rhea’s allegations that Sushant cut short his Chandigarh trip because he did not get along with his sisters. “The real story is that though Sushant got his and his sisters’ tickets booked for Chandigarh (since he wanted to go back with them), he ultimately succumbed to the blackmailing tactics of the conspirators and got his tickets cancelled,” he said.

