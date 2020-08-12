Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares old video of him saying ‘whatever I know, I have learnt is from my sisters’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a video of the late actor talking about his love for his sisters, amid allegations that he had a strained relationship with them. In the video, which was first published in 2017, he says that he has learnt everything from them - be it learning how to ride a bike or his love for physics.

The video is from a special programme in which Sushant personally made rotis for Indian Army officers and served food to them. In the clip, he is seen eating with everyone and talking about his family.

When the news anchor jokes, referring to Sushant’s perfect roti-making skills, that his sisters must have made him do a lot of household chores, he laughs, “Bohot zyada. Jiski chaar behnein ho, woh hi roti bana paata hai, woh bhi badi (A lot. Only the one who has four sisters can make rotis, that too large ones).”

Sushant then talks about how he has learnt everything he knows from his sisters. “Lekin maine jitna kuch seekha hai aur jo bhi mujhe aata hai - car chalana, bike chalana, cricket khelna, padhai karna - woh sab unse… Aur main yeh sirf bolne ke liye nahi bol raha hoon. Meri jo sabse badi behen hai, unka naam hai Nitu, unhone mujhe padhna, physics…jaise ki main bata raha tha, mera physics mein rujhaan hai. Pehle woh doctor thi, ab woh practice nahi karti, lekin physics mein rujhaan jo hai, woh uss wajah se hai (Whatever I have learnt and whatever I know - driving a car, riding a bike, playing cricket, studying - is all from my sisters. And I am not just saying this for the sake of it. My eldest sister, Nitu, inculcated a love of studying physics in me. Like I was telling you, I have an interest in physics. She was a doctor but she doesn’t practice anymore. But my love of physics comes from her).”

“Doosri wali jo hai, woh cricket khelti thi professional level pe. Toh cricket khelna, car chalana, bike chalana, woh unhone sikhaya. Unka naam Meetu hai. Priyanka jo hai woh lawyer hai aur Shweta fashion designer hai. Hum log bohot close hai, hum gossip vagairah saath mein karte hai (The second sister used to play cricket at a professional level. She is the one who taught me how to play cricket, drive a car and ride a bike. Her name is Meetu. Priyanka is a lawyer and Shweta is a fashion designer. We are very close, we gossip together),” he adds.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Shweta wrote, “Mera Bhai... love you infinity to the power infinity. You will eternally remain in our hearts. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #LoveUBhai #infinitytothepowerinfinity #Godiswithus.”

Recently, texts shared by Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty showed that he had praised her family and called his own sister manipulative. Shweta responded to the chats, to emphasise how the actor was very close to his family.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. His father, KK Singh, has filed an FIR against Rhea and her family members, alleging abetment to suicide and cheating, among other things. Singh has claimed, in his FIR, that Rhea kept Sushant away from his family.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

