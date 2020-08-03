Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares priceless Raksha Bandhan memories, Ankita Lokhande showers love. See pics

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, shared priceless memories of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations as children. She shared a collage of throwback photos in which Sushant’s sisters were seen fussing over him and tying him rakhis.

“Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, showered love on the post. “Diiiiiiiii,” she commented, followed by a heart emoji.

Sushant’s eldest sister Neetu Singh, whom he affectionately addressed as ‘Rani di’, also penned an emotional note for him. Written in Hindi, the letter translates to, “Today is your day. Today is our day. Today is rakhi. It is the first time in 35 years that the puja thal is decorated, the diya is lit, but I cannot perform aarti for you. I cannot tie the rakhi on your wrist. I cannot feed you sweets. I cannot kiss your forehead. I cannot hug you.”

“When you were born life became brighter. You spread joy in your lifetime. But now that you aren’t here, I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to live without you. I never thought I’d see this day -- a day without you in it. We learned so much together. But how am I supposed to learn to live without you? You tell me. Forever yours, Rani di,” it adds.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘disgraceful’ as Patna IPS officer to lead probe ‘forcibly quarantined’ in Mumbai

Since Sushant’s death on June 14, Shweta has been sharing memories of him on social media. Last month, she shared her WhatsApp chat with him days before he died, and revealed that they were inseparable in school. Recently, she appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the family in getting justice for him.

“Dear Sir somehow my heart says you stand by the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidence is tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail,” she wrote in a letter shared on Instagram.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

. Follow @htshowbiz for more