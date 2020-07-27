Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares their chat from June 10, reveals story of his birth: ‘Wish I’ll wake up to see my Bhai’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared some sweet memories of growing up with the late actor as the siblings were very close with had hardly any age gap between them. She shared a childhood picture of the Chhichhore actor and one from her wedding where she is posing with Sushant. She also shared a screenshot of a June 10 chat, about four days before the actor was found dead at his Mumbai home.

The chat shows Sushant telling Shweta, “Bohat mann karta he di (I really feel like...)” to which she replied with a snap of a picturesque location and said, “To aa jao na Baby...come for a month. Just chill here. Achha lagega tumhe...I want tel my friends that ur here...so koi... (So please come baby, come for a month. Just chill here, you will feel good. I will tell my friends you are here so nobody...).”

She posted the pictures on Instagram with a note. She opened it saying, “I am experiencing bouts of pain. Right when I think I am coping with it better, some or the other incidence rushes right back into my memory and breaks me apart. One such memory I am sharing with you all... because it is said that the more you share your grief, the less it hurts.”

She went on to share how Sushant was born after many prayers and the two were lovingly called Gudia-Gulshan. She said that the two always spent time together, played, danced, studied, did all sorts of mischiefs, ate and slept together. So much so that people forgot that they were two separate individuals.

She wrote, “I have always been told by my family members that Mom and Dad wanted a son, more so because Mumma’s first child was a son and she had lost him at the tender age of one and half. I never got to meet my first sibling. But mom and dad were very hopeful for a second son.... they made a sankalp (mannat) and started praying to Maa Bhagwati for straight 2 years. They fasted, they meditated, they did puja, hawan and went to spiritual places and met spiritual people. But then I was born, on a Diwali day.... Mumma considered me very lucky and often called me Lakshmi Ji. They continued with their Sadhna, and a year later my little brother was born. Right from the beginning he was a charmer, he mesmerized everyone with his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes.”

Shweta said Sushant was her “Pithiya” which refers to the one who comes right after a person. “Mumma believed that I was the cause of his much-desired arrival into our lives and I accepted the honour whole heartedly. I was very protective about my little brother because I felt I was responsible for bringing him to this earthly plane,” she added.

She went on to share a memory from the day when little Sushant came to her classroom to meet her. She wrote, “when we started going to school, we had to go to different classes. Bhai’s Nursery and my prep classes were in same building so we managed our 1st year of school pretty well. But then my UKG class was in a different building and his prep classroom remained in the same building, so we got separated. One day after lunch break was over I saw Bhai in my classroom, in my building. We were just 4/5 year olds then.”

She continued the story in another post on Instagram, “I was completely shocked and as well as happy to see him and asked him how he got there, because his building was at-least half a kilometer away. He told me that he was feeling alone and anxious and wanted to be with me. I pondered for while thinking how adventurous and courageous he was to escape his building with a watchman and then walking half a kilometer and entering my building right under a watchman’s nose and finally finding my class and me. I found his explanation of running away from his building pretty viable as I knew that feeling, When I was dropped off at the school for the first time, I kept crying and asking Dad not to leave me, “Please don’t leave me here alone” that feeling... initial anxiety to be separated from family members and be somewhere where you don’t know anybody. And as a 5 year old protective big sister, I assured him that he can be with me. First, I tried to hide him in between me and my friend, but somehow my class-teacher noticed him while taking attendance. I was myself a little scared, but to protect my little brother, I stood up and told her that he is not feeling well and asked if he could stay with us until dismissal. To my amazement, the teacher agreed and we were so happy, but little after 2 periods as the social norm will have it, he was sent back to his building but by that time we have had so much fun that all of his anxiety were gone.”

Sharing a memory from her vidaai ceremony, she wrote, “Fast forward in 2007, I remember the day when I got married and as I was leaving, Bhai hugged me tight and we cried a lot. Physically we won’t stay together anymore, we won’t get to see each other that often anymore as I was moving to USA.”

Talking about one of the chats they had on phone, she wrote, “Both of us got too busy with our lives. Bhai got into Bollywood and kept making us all proud with his accomplishments but I remained protective about him. I would often ask him to come and visit me in the US so that we can relive our childhood once again away from all the noise. I only wish I could have protected him from everything....I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more. #BhaikikahaniBehankizabani #Downthememorylane #LuvuBhai.”

