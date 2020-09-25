Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares ‘treasured memories’ with him, posts pics from her wedding

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday shared two throwback photos with the late actor from her wedding. She called them her ‘treasured memories’.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “Bhai and I dancing at my Sangeet. Treasured Memories.” The pictures show the brother and sister dancing and enjoying during the sangeet ceremony. While Shweta is in an onion coloured lehenga choli, Sushant is simply dressed in a while shirt and a pair of jeans.

Fans showered love on the post. One said: “Memories are the ones SSR left with you all ... Cherish and smile as he would like it .. We all Love Sushant Singh Rajput.” Another said: “I am so upset how the attention is finding the next drug user rather than his killer. It’s devastating to realise he isn’t amongst us anymore.” A third said: “From Egypt , we call for justice for sushant.”

Sushant died on June 14 in his Mumbai flat. The Mumbai Police began investigating the case. In late July, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna and accused Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide, siphoning off his funds and keeping him away from his family. The actor’s family along with scores of Sushant’s fans also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry. After a Supreme Court verdict, the central agency took over the case. In due course, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also began two separate probes, after the emergence of financial irregularities and drugs angles.

In September, Rhea’s brother Showik and Sushant’s house help, Samuel Miranda, were arrested for links with drug peddlers. Rhea was arrested too over the charge of procuring drugs for the late actor. The drugs net grew bigger and now top actors such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned.

Deepika returned from Goa on Thursday, where she was to shoot her film with Shakun Batra and will be questioned by NCB on Friday. Meanwhile, actor Shekhar Suman, who has expressed keen interest in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, had spoken about bringing the focus back on Sushant’s death as attention shifts to big Bollywood stars in drugs net.

