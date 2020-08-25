Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares unseen photos with him from her wedding: ‘Wish I could just go back in time’

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, went on a nostalgia trip as she took to her Instagram page to share pictures with him from her wedding functions in 2007 and said that they will ‘always be together’ in some realm.

One of the pictures was a screengrab from a video of Shweta’s wedding reception. She revealed that she and Sushant ‘hugged and cried’ the day before the function. “Bhai at my wedding reception, giving me a hug. I remember a day prior to the reception how we had hugged and cried, I wish I could just go back in time,” she wrote in her caption.

The other picture was of Sushant and Shweta smiling for the camera during her sangeet ceremony. “In some realm, we will always be together... #GudiaGulshan. I will try and find video from my Sangeet and upload it,” she captioned it.

Earlier, on Sunday, Shweta’s husband Vishal Kirti had shared unseen videos from their wedding functions, featuring Sushant. In a blog post, Vishal requested people to stop asking him for ‘clarifications and details about Sushant’s death case’. He said that much of his knowledge about the case is ‘second-hand information’ as he has consciously not asked the family, not wanting to add to the stress.

Vishal ended his blog post on a ‘lighter note’, by sharing three videos - one from the wedding and two from the reception. “On a lighter note, here are a few videos from my wedding reception in June 2007. Sushant was a 21-year-old chap then but had the body language of a celebrity even back then. Some pleasant memories in the middle of this chaos,” he wrote.

Sushant died on June 14 and his father, KK Singh, has filed an abetment to suicide case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and accused her of siphoning off his funds and using him to further her career in Bollywood, among other allegations. Shweta and the rest of the family had been seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death, which was granted by the Supreme Court last week.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

