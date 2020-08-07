Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti says ‘we will win’ in new post

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a new post on social media, calling for justice and finding the ‘truth’ behind his death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra home. The Central Bureau of Investigation have launched a probe in the case.

Shweta shared a picture of herself holding up a placard that read, “We will win. Love you bhai. God is with us.” In her tweet, she wrote, “We will get justice... we will find the truth!! Folded hands#warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus.”

Earlier on Friday, Shweta shared a cryptic social media post, which coincided with Sushant’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s appearance at the enforcement directorate. “Har Har Mahadev,” Shweta wrote in her Instagram post, attaching a picture of Lord Shiva, above which was written, “Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don’t know who protects them in the spiritual world.”

Rhea was accused by Sushant’s father of abetment to suicide in an FIR filed in Patna last month. The case was then transferred to the CBI and Rhea was questioned by the ED in regard to accusations of money laundering against her and her brother.

On Thursday, the CBI filed an FIR against Rhea and five others, including her parents and brother Bhowmick. Sushant and Rhea’s common friends Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi were all named in the FIR.

In tweets from her official handle, the bollywood actress, while denying any role in Rajpur’s death, had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah a fortnight ago for a CBI probe. “I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry.... I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step,” she tweeted on July 15.

