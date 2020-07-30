Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti supports Ankita Lokhande, says ‘God is always with the truth’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti supports Ankita Lokhande, says ‘God is always with the truth’

The sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti, has supported Ankita Lokhande on social media. Both of them posted about truth and how truth will eventually win.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 21:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Ankita Lokhande has reportedly been questioned in regard with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has extended support to his former girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande on Instagram. Responding to a post by Ankita about the triumph of truth, Shweta wrote that God is always with the truth.

Just hours after the news of Sushant’s family filing an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for alleged abetment to suicide, Ankita posted a quote, which read, “Truth always wins”. Shweta was one of the first ones to comment and she wrote, “God is always with the truth.” Kishwer Merchantt also commented “justice will prevail”. Daljiet Kaur also wrote “yes it does and it will.”

 

Sharing an image of Shakti, the creator of Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma as per Hindu mythology, Shweta also wrote on her own page, “Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth! #Indiaforsushant #Godpleasehelpus #Seekingstrengthandunity.”



 

Meanwhile, ANI reported that Ankita has been questioned by the Bihar Police in connection with the ongoing investigation into Sushant’s death. Several political leaders and celebrities have asked for the case to be transferred to the CBI.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sandip Ssingh says police spoke to him, yet to take his statement

Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea, her family members and six others on charges of alleged abetment to suicide of his son. Rhea has been accused of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

