Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reports fake profile in her name: ‘Please be aware’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reported a fake Twitter profile in her name and has asked her followers to report it too. Shweta said that the profile had blocked her.

“Shweta Kriti Singh is a fake profile, please be aware. #fakeprofile,” she wrote in a tweet. She attached a screenshot of a tweet by the fake profile that claimed to be Shweta’s. The fake tweet sent out on Raksha Bandhan read that all those asking for justice of Sushant were her brothers and asked everyone to retweet her.

Shweta added that the fake profile later switched their name to Sushant’s other sister, Neetu. “Please, report this profile, my sister Neetu Singh is not on Twitter, first she was using my name and now she has changed the name to Neetu, her twitter handle Is @sistersusant, I can’t tag her because she has blocked me. I request everyone to report this fake profile,” she wrote.

Sushant’s followers were angry at the fake profile for trying to gain followers out of the tragedy. “Wtfu making fake id’s just to get more followers shame on this nonsense people fake id unfollow him/her,” read a tweet. “Let’s pick on this and report and re-report to Twitter as a fake account. A lot of requests would force them to disable the account,” read another tweet.

Shweta has been sharing regular posts and pictures with her late brother on social media. On Monday, she shared a picture of all the siblings as children, celebrating Raksha Bandhan. “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #HappyRakshaBandhan,” she wrote.

Sushant died on June 14 at his Bandra home. As per the Mumbai Police, he was suffering from depression. The Mumbai Police are investigating his death, while Bihar Police have launched an investigation against Sushant’s actor girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty after an FIR was lodged by Sushant’s father last week.

