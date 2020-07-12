Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta thanks fans for support: ‘Let’s have faith in God and his justice’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed her gratitude for the love and support received from his fans during this difficult time. She said that she was overwhelmed by the love and thanked everyone.

In a Facebook post, Shweta wrote, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the kind of love and support you guys have shown.... I can’t thank you guys enough for giving our family strength & caring for us during this difficult time. Let’s have faith on God and his justice.... keep praying.”

Fans sent Shweta and her family their love in the comments section. “Sushant’s family is like our family. We are always with you and your family. Much love, strength and peace. #SushantInOurHeartsForever Uncle ko pranaam,” one Facebook user wrote. Another commented, “shweta your positivity and strength made me love u even more.. We all are with you n your family always .. wishing for justice soon..”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. Shweta, who lives in the US, flew down to Patna. Though she could not attend his funeral in Mumbai, she was present for the immersion of his ashes and prayer meet.

On Friday, Shweta shared a video of Sushant doing his favourite activities, including reading, writing and meeting fans. “Such a cutie pie. My best baby in the world...with eyes filled with dreams,” she wrote on Instagram, along with the video.

Meanwhile, Shweta’s husband Vishal Kirti endorsed an app called Nepometer on Twitter. The app, created by Vishal’s brother Mayuresh Krishna, will analyse how ‘nepotistic or independent’ the crew of a film or television show is. The first film to be rated was Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. It was given a rating of 98% nepotistic.

Vishal later called Nepometer a ‘small tribute’ to Sushant and said that it was not the family’s priority. “We’re still grieving. Our focus now is to take care of each other. I shared my brother’s idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It’s a small tribute to Sushant. It’s a not for profit voluntary effort. Please stay patient since it isn’t our 1st priority,” he wrote on Twitter.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

