Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta wishes Ankita Lokhande on her birthday: ‘To the lady I adore’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media on Ankita Lokhande’s birthday. The wish came on Monday while Ankita celebrated her birthday on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday to the lady I adore who has always been there as a strong support. Much love to you my dear, hope you always stay happy and healthy. @anky1912 @HappyBirthdayAnkita,” wrote Shweta with a photo where she was hugging the Manikarnika actor.

Ankita and Sushant were dating for many years before ending their relationship four years ago. The two had found popularity with their show Pavitra Rishta. In the aftermath of Sushant’s death by suicide, Ankita had stood with his family, even backing their accusations against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Ankita celebrated her birthday on Saturday and partied with boyfriend Vicky Jain and her friends from the TV and film industry including Rashami Desai. She had shared photos and videos where she can be seen cutting the cake, followed by a dance party with her friends. She was dressed in a shimmery golden dress.

She also shared pictures of herself posing with her three cakes and making a wish. “Wishes and dreams,” she wrote in the caption. Shweta commented on the post, “Happy Birthday beautiful,” along with a heart emoji.

Ankita had recently paid a dance tribute to Sushant at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. She shared a video of the emotional performance on social media, writing, “One last time.”

In the video, Ankita can be seen dancing to popular songs including the title number of her television show with Sushant, Pavitra Rishta.