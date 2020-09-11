Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister supports Ankita Lokhande over fight with Shibani Dandekar: ‘Don’t even bother to clarify’

Actor Ankita Lokhande found support in Sushaht Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti over her fight with actor-singer Shibani Dandekar. Shweta wrote on Twitter, asking Ankita to not bother to clarify her stand.

Retweeting Ankita’s Twitter post, Shweta wrote: “Don’t even bother to clarify my dear. We are here for a cause and that is to know the whole truth, and we will keep pursuing that regardless! #WarriorsRoar4SSR”

Ankita found herself under attack after she wrote a long piece on Instagram, explaining her opinion on Sushant’s death case. At one place she asked as to why did Rhea Chakraborty, who dating the late actor then, allow him to consume drugs if he was a ‘depressed man’.

She was attacked by Shibani, who is a friend of Rhea.Shibani wrote: “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!” Shibani had retweeted another Twitter user, who had called Ankita ‘another princess of patriarchy’, following the Manikarnika actor’s explainer.

In her reply, Ankita had written another Instagram post, denouncing ‘2 seconds of fame’ accusation and all those who looked down upon television actors. She had written: “To conclude, I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand. Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade?”

“Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE’ . It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor. And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about. #proudtobeatelevisionactor #WarriorsRoar4SSR #justiceforsushant.”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande responds to Shibani Dandekar’s ‘two seconds of fame’ comment, says ‘stop looking down on TV actors’

Sushant died on June 14 in his Mumbai flat. After Mumbai Police’s initial investigation, three separate probes have been going on in the case by Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. Earlier this week, Rhea was arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more