Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister teaches her kids Bhagavad Gita: ‘Heart shattering pain can only be handled by spirituality’

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is teaching lessons from Bhagavad Gita to her children-- Freyjaa and Nirvanh. She shared a picture of them meditating on Instagram and wrote that spirituality is the only strength in times of extreme pain and hopelessness.

“Teaching Freyjaa and Nirvanh Bhagvad Gita and practicing it’s teachings in our daily lives. Heart shattering pain and deep restlessness and hopelessness can only be handled by spirituality. When you connect with the God within, you have inexhaustible energy and power to deal with all the external and internal adversities . We love you God, always be with us and guide us in the right path. May good always prevail over evil. BhagvadGita #Krishna #OurGuide,” she wrote.

Actor Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s former girlfriend, dropped a number of heart emojis on the post. Fans reassured Shweta that they will continue to demand justice for Sushant. “We’re not going to stop until Sushant gets justice. Keep raising your voice Warriors. Sushant must have justice. Love you Sushant Sir and miss you forever,” one wrote.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. After a brief turf war between Mumbai Police and Patna Police, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are looking into the money laundering and drugs angles of the case, respectively.

The death was ruled a suicide by an All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel. Dr Sudhir Gupta, who was leading the panel, told ANI, “There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased.”

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s father KK Singh, dismissed the AIIMS report and sought the formation of a fresh forensic team. Meanwhile, the CBI said in a statement in September that it is investigating all angles and ‘no aspect has been ruled out as of date’.

