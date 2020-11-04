Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters say that Rhea Chakraborty filed FIR against them to ‘wreak vengeance’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters -- Priyanka and Meetu Singh -- have issued a rejoinder to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s reply to their petition to quash an FIR against them. Rhea, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death, has accused them of illegally obtaining medicines for Sushant, days before his death by suicide.

Priyanka and Meetu have said that the case against them was based on “a concocted story” and “unfounded allegations, unsubstantiated facts, speculations and a misleading complaint.”

According to The Times of India, the sisters have said in their rejoinder, via their advocate Madhav Thorat, that Rhea “deliberately concealed” a letter she had herself written on September 14 to the police in which she “conceded that an FIR cannot be registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide) IPC.”

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police said that it was duty bound to investigate the sisters. The force made the admission on Monday in an affidavit in the High Court, seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Priyanka and Meetu to quash the FIR lodged against them for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother, PTI reported.

The sisters said in their rejoinder that the FIR was filed “maliciously” to “wreak vengeance” and harass them due to a “personal grudge” by making “preposterous allegations.”

Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s father in an FIR of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds, among other offences. Rhea spent nearly a month in jail on drugs-related charges. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra house on June 14.

