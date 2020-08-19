Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Shweta and Meetu Singh welcome SC verdict on CBI takeover, thank his fans

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti and Meetu Singh, have reacted to Wednesday’s Supreme Court verdict in the ongoing case around the actor’s death.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput poses with his sisters.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, Shweta and Meetu Singh, have welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday to transfer the investigation into the actor’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had accused the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, of having abetted his suicide, among other charges, in an FIR registered in Patna.

On Twitter, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver.” Meetu Singh wrote, “There we go!! Finally!! #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver .. thanks all SSRians And Supporter.”

 

 



“This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct,” Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant’s father, said, according to ANI.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. After a turf war broke out between the Mumbai and Patna police, public pressure mounted on CBI takeover of the case. Sushant’s family and Rhea Chakraborty both supported the notion of a CBI takeover of the case.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family vs Rhea Chakraborty: A timeline of events before SC verdict

“Lead Us from darkness unto LIGHT! Sharnagati #GlobalPrayers4SSR #Godiswithus,” Shweta had captioned her Instagram post in the lead-up to the SC verdict. Previously, in a video message, she had said, “Hello, everyone. I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti. I request everyone to stand together and demand for CBI inquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant. Otherwise, we will never find closure. We won’t be able to live a peaceful life. Tahe dil se aap sab se request hai ki ekjut ho kar CBI inquiry ki maang karein kyunki humein sach jaan ne ka haq hai (I sincerely request everyone to stand united and demand a CBI inquiry because we have a right to know the truth). Thank you.”

