Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s social media following surges after his demise

Sushant Singh Rajput’s social media following surges after his demise

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his followers on Instagram shot up to two million within two days, and is still counting.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:20 IST

By Ruchika Garg, Hindustan Times

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Insta followers shot up from about 9 million to 11 million after news of his untimely death broke. (Photo: Instagram/sushantsinghrajput)

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the debate on nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood has fired up social media platforms. Amid all this, the deceased actor’s followers on Instagram shot up by more than two million within two days after the news of his death broke. The curiosity to know more about the actor has probably prompted this sudden rise in numbers.

Sushant’s Insta followers on Sunday, the day the news of his death broke, were about 9.1 million. The count shot up to 11.2 million on Tuesday morning, and further increased to 11.5 million in the afternoon, and has since then been increasing. The followers are even commenting on his Insta posts and appreciating his work. Many are even posting heartfelt messages on his Facebook profile.

“His sudden demise was so shocking and it compelled me to know more about him. So I followed him not just on Instagram but Facebook, too.”
– Manver Pant, a Delhiite

Manveer Pant, a Delhiite, says, “I have been a fan of Sushant, but wasn’t following him. Especially after I watched his MS Dhoni, I was really impressed. His sudden demise was so shocking that it compelled me to know more about him. So I followed him not just on Instagram but Facebook, too. He has a very interesting profile and I loved his posts, so much depth and understanding about life and the mysteries of universe. It surprised me even more that how could a person like him, who thinks beyond the starry Bollywood life can take his life?”

Another recent follower of Sushant, Harshita Goel, a college student from Noida, says, “I followed him to know more about him, to read his mind and thoughts. It’s so heartbreaking to see such an amazing talent leaving so soon. All the news feed, social media posts and other platforms are full of news about Sushant, his life, engineering days, journey, girlfriends and other controversies. But to be honest, there’s no point in of all this now.”



Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Huge alligator snapping turtle weighing 65-pound gets a new home
Jun 17, 2020 12:20 IST
4 Indian soldiers injured in face-off with China in critical condition: Report
Jun 17, 2020 12:19 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Insta following surges overnight
Jun 17, 2020 12:20 IST
HSBC revives plan to axe 35,000 jobs: Report
Jun 17, 2020 12:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.