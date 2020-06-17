Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches website in his memory, to document ‘all the positive energies he left behind’

Even as the world mourns his loss, the team of Sushant Singh Rajput has launched a website in his memory. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday and his team has decided to collate all the positive views, thoughts and memories of the late actor best known. Sushant was best known for films such as Kai Po Che, Chhichhore and MS Dhoni The Untold Story, among a few others.

The description on the website says, “Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. #SelfMusing was his passion. As promised to him, this is a space having all his thoughts, learnings, and wishes he always wanted people to know. We are in the process of documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. Bollywood is just 20% of Sushant, using this space, we will try our best to finish his book. This space will ensure that he is #AlwaysAlive with us & give positive inspiration to his “Godfathers,” Aka You.” It shows various one-line pieces of wisdom that seem to be thoughts that Sushant wanted to share with the world.

“He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR,” a Facebook post read as the team shared the URL for the website.

The last post on his Facebook page, which Sushant made in December last year, said, “My mantra for travelling is simple - Eat. Stay. Explore. Repeat! Right from exploring the local tourist attractions and cuisines to experiencing the culture from a closer lens, it was all just perfect!”

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on Sunday. Sushant’s team had issued a statement which said, “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Last seen in Netflix film Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant also appeared in critically acclaimed film Chhichhore that released last year.

