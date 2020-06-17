Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches website in his memory, to document ‘all the positive energies he left behind’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches website in his memory, to document ‘all the positive energies he left behind’

Sushant SIngh Rajput’s team has launched a website in his memory and shared a post on his Facebook page.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34.

Even as the world mourns his loss, the team of Sushant Singh Rajput has launched a website in his memory. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday and his team has decided to collate all the positive views, thoughts and memories of the late actor best known. Sushant was best known for films such as Kai Po Che, Chhichhore and MS Dhoni The Untold Story, among a few others.

The description on the website says, “Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. #SelfMusing was his passion. As promised to him, this is a space having all his thoughts, learnings, and wishes he always wanted people to know. We are in the process of documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. Bollywood is just 20% of Sushant, using this space, we will try our best to finish his book. This space will ensure that he is #AlwaysAlive with us & give positive inspiration to his “Godfathers,” Aka You.” It shows various one-line pieces of wisdom that seem to be thoughts that Sushant wanted to share with the world.

“He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR,” a Facebook post read as the team shared the URL for the website.

 



The last post on his Facebook page, which Sushant made in December last year, said, “My mantra for travelling is simple - Eat. Stay. Explore. Repeat! Right from exploring the local tourist attractions and cuisines to experiencing the culture from a closer lens, it was all just perfect!”

 

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on Sunday. Sushant’s team had issued a statement which said, “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death: Ekta Kapoor says ‘beyond upset’ after abetment case filed against her, Salman Khan in Bihar

Last seen in Netflix film Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant also appeared in critically acclaimed film Chhichhore that released last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Why not name China in your tweet?’, Rahul Gandhi asks Rajnath Singh
Jun 17, 2020 18:33 IST
Slobbering bears enjoy watermelon. Watch cute video
Jun 17, 2020 18:31 IST
Saif recalls shooting with Sushant: ‘He was my backup dancer in 2006’
Jun 17, 2020 18:30 IST
LAC stand-off will go on unless Tibet issue is resolved, says exiled govt
Jun 17, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.