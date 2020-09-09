Sushant Singh Rajput’s unseen videos recorded by Rhea Chakraborty go viral. Watch

A couple of unseen videos of actor Sushant Singh Rajput are going viral online. The video appear to have been shot by Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in connection to Sushant’s death case on Tuesday.

The videos, accessed by Zee News shows Sushant being recorded by Rhea on her phone. One video shows Rhea talking to Sushant while he lounged with a book. Rhea asks Sushant what he is upto when he shows her the book. They then discuss their recent game of ludo.The second video shows Sushant sitting on a couch while Rhea took a video of him. She gave him compliments that he looked cute and handsome while another person who was off camera asked him if he took his medicines. Sushant nodded that he did but Rhea reminded him that she only gave him his morning medicines.

Rhea and Sushant were in a live-in relationship together and had been dating for over a year. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and a month later, his father filed an FIR against Rhea under charges of abetment to suicide.

On August 19, the Supreme Court roped in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch an investigation into the case. Later, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau also launched separate probes into the case.

The NCB, on Tuesday, arrested Rhea, stating in their remand application that she is an active member of a “drug syndicate” and used to manage finance for drug procurement along with the late actor.She has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected by the court.

