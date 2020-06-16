Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister reveals what her son said when she told him ‘Mamu is no more’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister, Shweta, in a Facebook post has written about telling her son that his uncle is no more. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34. He was reportedly suffering from depression.

In her post, Shweta wrote, “When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said ‘But he is alive in your heart’ 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be.... Stay Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant... please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so....Please don’t do anything that can hurt his soul....Stay Strong!”

“Condolences to the whole family... I am still not able to absorb this unthinkable event. May his soul RIP and his memories remain in our hearts forever,” one person wrote in reply to Shweta. Sushant’s family travelled from Patna to Mumbai to attend his last rites on Monday. Shweta, however, won’t be able to visit India any time soon.

She wrote about it on Facebook recently: “I need to fly to India ASAP.... not able to get any flight tickets... if anyone can help... please let me know.” Later, she added, “By everyone’s help.... tickets to India are confirmed. I am flying on 16th, will reach Mumbai via Delhi. Worried about 7 Day quarantine period... is there a way it can be waived off? I need to get to my family soon.”

Sushant was cremated at Mumbai’s Vile Parle crematorium on Monday, and the service was attended by the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Kapoor and others. The actor was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

