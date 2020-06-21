Sushant Singh Rajput’s Vande Bharatam poster out, Sandip Ssingh says he will make film as a tribute

Producer Sandip Ssingh was to make his directorial debut with a patriotic film titled Vande Bharatam, with his close friend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. He took to Instagram to share a previously unseen poster of the film and mourned the loss of his friend.

In an Instagram post, Sandip wrote, “You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together.”

He added, “I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I’m lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother?”

With Sushant’s untimely death on June 14, Sandip’s film never took off and all he was left with were ‘memories and this poster’. However, he said that he will make the film as a tribute to his friend. “I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it!,” he wrote.

Sandip said that Vande Bharatam will be the ‘symbol of the undying light of (Sushant’s) soul’. “Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film ‘Vande Bharatam’...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul,” he wrote.

In an earlier Instagram post, Sandip revealed that he lived with Sushant and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande in an apartment in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala Complex. “You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever,” he wrote in the emotional note addressed to Ankita.

Sushant died on June 14. The police is currently investigating the case and probing all angles, including personal setbacks and professional rivalry.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

