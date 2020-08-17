Sushant Singh Rajput’s WhatsApp chats with friend revealed: ‘Working on myself spiritually and trying to grow’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s old friend Kushal Zaveri had a chat with the late actor on June 1, two weeks before he was found dead at his Mumbai home. The Republic TV has made public his chat with Kushal who directed Pavitra Rishta and also lived with Sushant for some time.

Sushant had himself approached Kushal on June 1 to ask about his well being. He had written to him, “How are you bhai? I hope you are healthy and rocking. Miss you. Jai Shiv Shambho. Sushant.” Kushal had replied to him the next day, “Glad to hear from you bhai. Healthwise all is well but the struggle is for everyone and I am no exception. Hope all is good with you bhai.”

Soon after, Sushant went on to open his heart about how he had been spending time during lockdown and shared his future plans. He had also expressed his wish to connect with him again. In his reply to Kushal, he said, “working on myself spiritually and trying to grow. Whenever I introspect, I really miss our golden days together. How precious they are. I just wanna say that the work we did together are something we should be proud of, find ways to continue with it and that we are always together. Please give my love to Sid too and tell him I miss him a lot. Much love (sic).”

Like many of Sushant’s old friends, Kushal has also refused to believe that the actor was depressed. Mumbai police had said in its initial investigation that the actor was depressed and died by suicide.

Recently, singer Diljit Dosanjh had also shared that he cannot believe that the actor was depressed. On being asked by a fan to support the demand for CBI investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Diljit had replied on Twitter on Sunday, “Bhai Shushant Bhai Ko Mai Do Baar Mila Thaa Life Mai.. Suicide wali Baat Digest Toh Nahi Hoti.. JAANDAAR Banda Thaa Yaar.. Baki I Know Police Apna Kaam Kar Rahi aa .. Humeh Wait karna Chaiye.. I Hope Sach Sab Ke Saamney Aeyga ..”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

