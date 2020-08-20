Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan were ‘in love’ during Kedarnath, she broke up with him post Sonchiriya failure: Samuel Haokip

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Samuel Haokip, has claimed that the late actor was in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan. Samuel said that Sushant and Sara ‘were totally in love’ and ‘inseparable’ during the promotions of their film, Kedarnath. However, she broke up with him after the failure of his film, Sonchiriya.

In an Instagram post, Samuel wrote, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.”

Samuel suggested that the ‘Bollywood Mafia’ may have played a role in ‘Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya’s box office performance’. He wrote, “Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant’s life...be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya’s box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia.”

While it was speculated that Sara and Sushant were in a relationship, neither of the actors commented on it publically.

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to respond to the claims of Sushant and Sara’s relationship. She wrote, “News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that.”

Sushant was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty at the time of his death on June 14. His father, KK Singh, has accused her of abetment of suicide. The case will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of a CBI probe into the case and emphasised the need for a ‘fair, competent and impartial investigation’.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

