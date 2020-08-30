‘Sushant Singh Rajput saved me with Kai Po Che when no one wanted to make it’: Chetan Bhagat

Writer Chetan Bhagat has said that he owes his career to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput because the late actor had agreed to do his film Kai Po Che. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and Chetan is now being trolled for using the actor’s death for publicising his book, An Arranged Murder.

Chetan said Sushant took a huge risk in making his Bollywood debut with a film like Kai Po Che - one that did not feature him as a romantic lead. Chetan said in an interview with NDTV, “I say, with all the respect to Sushant, I loved him, I owe my career to him, Kai Po Che was not getting made, I was not getting a movie, it started after 3 Idiots, because of whatever happened Sushant saved me. So please, I understand and don’t ever, nobody can really say that I didn’t care for him. But we have to care for India also, we cannot spend months and months making that the prime issue. I mean, we wanted a different agency, we have got it.

“I met him when we were making Kai Po Che. He was very driven, very dedicated, very hard working, very sweet, little different in personality related to me, I am very outspoken, I am very besharam, Punjabi types he was a little introverted, that’s, those personality things have had a role you know, I feel,” he added.

Chetan also clarified that his upcoming book has nothing to do with Sushant. “Just to make it very, very, clear, One Arranged Murder, the name of my book, is not connected to the Sushant case, it is releasing now but it was actually supposed to come out in April-May. We had made some social media posts on it then; you can go back and see. And then because of COVID, these lockdowns, we decided to not come out, we decided to come out now in August-September, even though COVID is still very much on, but we thought okay we’ll take a chance and that’s; we can discuss that, it’s very interesting to release a book in the middle of a pandemic, but I never knew that Sushant’s case after two months also will be like so much in the news you know. And, but it’s not connected although like I have said, it’s interesting to talk about the social phenomenon of this case capturing the nation’s imagination,” he said.

Talking about blind items written around Sushant, Chetan had recently said, “They broke him, the media reports broke him. It mattered to him when they called him a TV actor.” He said that he, too, used to be affected by negative press, despite being the top-read author in the country for several years, but added that he had developed a maturity about it.

