Sushant Singh Rajput shared a better bond with Sara Ali Khan than Rhea Chakraborty, says his friend Samuel Haokip

After saying that Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were in a relationship during their film Kedarnath, his friend Samuel Haokip has made new revelations about their time together. Speaking to The Times of India, Samuel said Sushant shared a better chemistry with Sara than with Rhea.

“During my time, Sara and Sushant had broken up and then Rhea had come in his life. So I always felt that he shared a slightly better bond with Sara. As I mentioned in my post, they used to respect each other. They used to share poetry with each other and seeing them together felt like watching a movie. Even when both of them were trying to have fun together or flirt with each other, they were very respectful to one another as they knew that there were people around them. The things that they said, always used to make her smile. Their energy was really pure,” he said. Kedarnath marked Sara’s Bollywood debut. Neither Sara nor Sushant ever confessed to being together.

Earlier on Wednesday, Samuel had written in an Instagram post that Sara broke up with Sushant after the failure of his film Sonchiriya. “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.”

Samuel suggested that the ‘Bollywood Mafia’ may have played a role in ‘Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya’s box office performance’. He wrote, “Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant’s life...be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya’s box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia.”

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police and on Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed Central Bureau of Investigation to launch a probe into the case.

