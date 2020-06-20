Sushant Singh Rajput turned my 100-page script into 300-page novel, says Kanika Dhillon in emotional post

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon has said that she had never seen an actor apply such dedication to their craft before she worked with Sushant Singh Rajput on Kedarnath. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34. He had been suffering from depression.

In an Instagram post, Kanika remembered Sushant for his ‘sheer hard work and relentless focus’ on his craft. She wrote, “I noticed that my 100 page script of Kedarnath had swollen into a 300 page novel as I saw Sushant carrying it. I asked him ‘What have you done? Added scenes to it?’ He smiled earnestly and simply said - ‘I made my notes and attached them. I read scenes every day and find a new meaning - a new take and I add it to the page’.”

Kanika added, “I’d never seen such dedication or method applied to this craft before. All actors have their ways that work for them - but sheer hardwork and relentless focus was his. I felt acutely aware of every word I wrote in that script... cos I was aware Sushant would be reading it over and over and toiling over it to bring forth the best interpretation of the written words effortlessly.”

She concluded her post by saying that she would remember Sushant as she does his character Mansoor in the film, Kedarnath. “I make sense of you going away just like Mansoor did - Mansoor who left us all - too soon- with a disarming smile - with an unfinished love story that somehow was complete in his head... and so did you.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput was troubled while shooting Kedarnath, felt all the love was going to Sara Ali Khan, says Abhishek Kapoor

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor in an interview to Enquiry had said that the actor was very troubled while making the movie. “He was very troubled while we were shooting for Kedarnath,” Abhishek said. “But when we shot, he was 100% there. He never threw tantrum, it was cold, he had to carry Sara on his back, and he never said no if I asked for retakes. I couldn’t pay much attention to him during the shoot, but I knew we would reconnect if he wanted to.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

