Sushant Singh Rajput was being treated for depression since Nov 2019: Police record psychiatrists, psychotherapist's statements

Sushant Singh Rajput was being treated for depression since Nov 2019: Police record psychiatrists, psychotherapist’s statements

Police have recorded the statements of psychiatrists and psychotherapist’s statements in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Statements of 35 people have been recorded till now.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 10:24 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.

Police have recorded statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist as part of their probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month, a senior official said on Monday. Their “statements were recorded over the last three- four days” by the Bandra police who are probing the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe.

The late actor was consulting these mental health professionals and hence their statements were recorded as part of the ongoing probe, police said. Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since November 2019, they said.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14 in what the police claimed was a case of suicide. In the initial investigation, the Mumbai police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

So far, the police have recorded statements of over 36 people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actress Sanjana Sanghi and Rajput’s friend Sandip Singh, among others.



Rajput’s friend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, has also given her statement to the police. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra recorded his statement in connection with the case at the Versova Police Station on Saturday.

Rajput starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

