Sushant Singh Rajput was feeling ‘better’ when sister Meetu Singh left his house on June 12, says family lawyer Vikas Singh

In a press conference on Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the late actor was feeling a little ‘better’, when his sister Meetu Singh left the house. Meetu moved in with Sushant on June 8 and left to take care of her young daughter on June 12.

When a reporter asked why Meetu did not take Sushant to her house in Goregaon if he wasn’t in the right frame of mind, the lawyer said, “Sushant ko ghar laane ki koi baat hi nahi thi kyunki Sushant ko chaar din mein thoda better lagne laga tha, toh woh wapas chali gayi. Uski chhoti beti thi jisko woh dost ke paas rakh ke aayi thi, usko beti ke paas jaana tha (There was never a question of taking Sushant to her home because he started feeling a little better after four days, so she returned. She wanted to go back to her young daughter, whom she had left with a friend).”

“Aisi sthithi kabhi samajh mein nahi aayi kyunki andar-andar kiske mann mein kya chal raha hai… Lekin saamne se usko nahi lag raha tha ki aisi koi… Agar aisi baat hoti toh poora parivaar udd ke wahaan pohoch gaya hota (She never sensed anything amiss. One can never tell what someone is feeling, but he seemed to be fine on the outside. If she had felt that something was wrong, the entire family would have flown to be by his side),” he added.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His family has filed an abetment to suicide case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has denied the allegations.

Rhea was living with Sushant for the entirety of the lockdown and left for her parents’ house on June 8. She has claimed that she did not want to leave and only did so on his insistence. As the family has pointed fingers at her, she has raised questions about what happened in the days after she left, when Meetu was present at the house.

The case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are running parallel investigations into the money laundering and drugs angles, respectively.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

