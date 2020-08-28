Sushant Singh Rajput was haunted by MeToo allegations, thought Sanjana Sanghi was ‘part of a big nexus’: Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has said that the #MeToo allegation made about Sushant Singh Rajput, and his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi’s delay in offering a clarification, greatly bothered Sushant. Rhea suggested that the allegation was made as a part of a larger conspiracy.

Rhea told India Today in an interview, “Sanjana Sanghi and Rohini Iyer troubled him a lot. Rohini had introduced us but later she stopped talking to us. Sanjana and Rohini, Sushant thought, were part of a big nexus. It was odd that if I am doing a film, a big film, why would you take so much time to clarify the #MeToo allegations? I want this to be investigated. Why will I keep quiet for a one-and-a-half months? Wherever she [Sanjana Sanghi] was, be it America or anywhere on Earth, she would have had Google. Every budding actor checks news about them. So, did she not know about such a big piece of news?”

Sanjana did not immediately respond to the allegations, which claimed that she was the victim. When she did, she said that she had been abroad, and therefore unaware of the situation. Rhea added, “Sanjana Sanghi had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput harassed her, and those #MeToo allegations haunted him. Sanjana hadn’t given any clarification, she finally came out 1.5 months later, but that destroyed Sushant’s mental sanity. Later, Sushant had to come out and reveal their personal chats himself.”

Sushant had shared screenshots of his WhatsApp conversations with Sanjana to clear his name, and Sanjana eventually came out and said that there was no truth to the allegations. When actor Kangana Ranaut recently brought up her delay in clarifying the matter, Sanjana had told Zoom in an interview, “I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I’ve given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn’t late, nobody is in authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. You don’t fuel rumours. It is not my responsibility or job to clarify rumours.”

She had added, “I am a student of journalism, I’ve studied at Delhi University and that’s not the journalism I was taught. So, I don’t see it as the Me Too movement. For me, apparently getting late in giving clarification for rumours, but I did it still because it was important for us, Sushant and me.” Kangana in her tweet had written, “Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate.”

In October 2018, Sushant had shared screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana and denied all claims of sexual misconduct on sets of Dil Bechara, which was released posthumously. “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what actually happened, in the midst of this curated, well-timed and agenda-driven smear campaign. From the first day of the shoot till the last day, this is what happened on the sets with Sanjana. Misconduct? Not at all. Agenda? You decide,” he had written in an Instagram post.

