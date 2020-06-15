Sushant Singh Rajput was relatable on and off screen: International media reacts to actor’s death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing has left an industry still reeling from the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor distraught. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday, at the age of 34.

News of the actor’s death was widely covered by international publications as well. Here is a rundown of what they said about Sushant.

“Mr Rajput was comfortable both in hero and character roles, and he was known for being relatable on and off screen,” The New York Times noted. “Although he found roles in more than 10 other films throughout his career, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani says Singh Rajput found the industry challenging,” Entertainment Weekly reported. Sapna has questioned the authenticity of some of the condolence messages pouring in for the actor, from the top tier of Bollywood celebrities.

Also read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput was going through tough times, no one lent a hand’: Sapna Bhavnani, Anubhav Sinha ask tough questions

Variety described the actor as ‘a rising Bollywood star’, and mentioned his rise up the ranks in the film industry, from a career that began in television. Sushant’s death was also covered by Deadline, the BBC, The Guardian and The Hollywood Reporter.

Also read: Let Sushant Singh Rajput go in peace, Sonu Sood requests media; Anushka Sharma and Vikrant Massey call for sensitive coverage

On Sunday, many members of the film community such as Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sushant’s former collaborators such as Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi, Abhishek Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and others left condolence messages for the actor.

Sushant was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others. “The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna tomorrow,” his spokesperson said on Sunday.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more