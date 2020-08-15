Sushant Singh Rajput, who dreamt of moving to Hollywood, honoured by California State Assembly; sister Shweta shares certificate

Sections
The California State Assembly has honoured Sushant Singh Rajput for his contributions to cinema, on the two-month anniversary of his death.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 09:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta poses with his certificate.

The California State Assembly has recognised the contributions of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on the occasion of Independence Day. The actor’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, received a certificate on his behalf. Sushant had often expressed a desire to move to Hollywood.

She shared a picture of the certificate on social media, writing in the caption, “On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California.”

 

She told India Today, “It’s a great privilege for me to accept this honour from California State Assembly, on behalf of my brother, in remembrance and appreciation of his philanthropic work and contributions to Indian cinema. I thank the Assembly members and the Indian American community for their continuous support in these hours of crisis.”



Shweta had previously shared pictures and videos of a billboard in California, calling for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, a mantra that his fans have adopted in the weeks following his death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

His family has been pushing for the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the case, after a turf war broke out between the Mumbai and Patna police. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, has accused the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetting his suicide and siphoning of his funds, among other accusations. Rhea has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, and has endorsed a CBI probe into the matter.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta calls for 24-hour prayer on actor’s two-month death anniversary

On the two-month anniversary of Sushant’s death, Shweta in an Instagram post wrote, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant.”

