Sushmita Sen celebrates 26 years of Miss Universe title, thanks fans for 'making my universe a better place'

Actor Sushmita Sen has shared a video commemorating 26 years of her Miss Universe win while her boyfriend Rohman Shawl also posted pictures to cheer her for the occasion.

Updated: May 21, 2020 17:26 IST

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1994.

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen was crowned the Miss Universe, 26 years ago on this day. She has posted a heartfelt video to commemorate the occasion. Sushmita also thanked her fans and family for believing in her and giving her the strength to stay true to herself.

The video that Sushmita has shared is a montage of her pictures right from her childhood pics to images from her iconic victory when she was crowned the Miss Universe in 1994. She shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “#26thanniversary #missuniverse1994 #indiasfirst Thank you all for making ‘my Universe a better place’...your love has always been my greatest strength!!!I love you guys!!! Full version of this video is on #YouTube LINK IN BIO Have added some of your creative images to include you in my journey!!#duggadugga #IAM #gratitude #India #philippines.”

The description for the video on YouTube said, “A princess with a crown & a queen of people’s hearts...for 26 years!! :)) What a magical fairy tale I have lived, where beauty is God’s handwriting, character is self realised, all of it in a loving universe that is inclusive, abundant, filled with empathy, compassion, gratitude & sooooo much goodness of good people!!! :) I celebrate you & I celebrate with you!!”

“INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time this day in 1994, It will forever remain my life’s greatest pride & honour to be the face of history for my country!!! My gratitude to the PHILIPPINES for their unwavering sense of love & belonging for over 2 decades now...also for being my second home!! :) I wish you all an unapologetic life, where you uphold your uniqueness & nurture the power of ‘I AM’. Sharing simple moments from an inspired journey...you’re all a part of it!!! :) I LOVE YOU GUYS,” she further wrote in the video description.  



Earlier in the day, Sushmita’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl had posted pictures of the actor and wrote, “26 years My Jaaan How proud you made all of Us & still continue to do so !”

