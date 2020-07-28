Sushmita Sen celebrates second anniversary with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, says ‘I love you infinity’. See pic

Actor and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a special social media post, marking her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita took to Instagram to share a picture with Rohman, a model who slid into her DMs as a fan.

In her caption, she wrote, “When Sush met her Rooh. Happy Anniversary jaan @rohmanshawl. Here’s to our 2 years of togetherness & counting my blessings!! Babies & I love you infinity!!!” The picture shows the couple of one of their recent holidays.

In an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand, Sushmita recalled the story of how she met Rohman. “It’s a very beautiful serendipitous story. He sent me a direct message (on Instagram). I felt that if I check it you are allowing people to communicate with you. So I had many direct messages and I had not opened any,” she said. “Touch screen phone ki jai ho because I was just checking what all had come and this boy broke something in the room. So I was talking to him and I came back and it so happened that I had opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him.”

She continued, “The first thing I did was read the message and it was from a compassionate warm person. So I go look at this account and I look at the person and say ‘aah the face matches the voice’. I wrote back saying ‘Thank you so much. Your message made my day. I wish you all the happiness in the world’.”

Sushmita and Rohman have a 15-year age gap, about which he is conscious, she told journalist Anupama Chopra. She said, “Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, ‘So, how old are you? You look so young.’ And he would be like, ‘You guess!’ Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn’t want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined.”

Sushmita recently made her acting comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar drama Aarya, which has received positive reviews.

