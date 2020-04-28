Sushmita Sen creates meditational tune with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee and Alisah to ‘keep spirits high’

Sushmita Sen, along with daughters Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl, have created a special tune for soothing the mind and the heart. The actor shared an audio which seems to be music for mediation and has the actor reciting ‘Om’ throughout the tune in the most soothing manner.

Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, “We are all #energy. HEADPHONES PLEASE. Physical distancing doesn’t mean emotional distancing. In fact our energies are much more in synch & better aligned than ever before!! Great time to realise that despite being quarantined, we don’t live in isolation. Sending you something to help keep your spirits high for ‘low’ is not an option.. created by the Inhouse technical crew of Alisah, Renee @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly. we of course used a background track that you all love so much...by #roudeep called “Desert Rose”. #sharing #faith #hope #love #happyvibrations #duggadugga...I love you guys!!!!”

The actor is quarantining with her family at her Mumbai residence and practices yoga to stay fit. Sushmita and Rohman have also shared several glimpses of their tough yoga challenges they throw at each other.

Sushmita Sen works out with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita was to mark her comeback to acting last month. She was to be seen on a new show titled Aarya, after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. It was be launched on March 29 but now seems to be delayed. She had announced her return on social media with the message, “They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I return just for you.”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan jokes she was always queen of her own dreams, Ananya Panday showers love

Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s multistarrer No Problem, co-starring Anik Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Kangana Ranaut. In 2015, she won critical acclaim for her act in Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali art film, Nirbaak.

Follow @htshowbiz for more