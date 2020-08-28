Sushmita Sen digs into family album as daughter Alisah turns 11: ‘You are magical my little one’

Sushmita Sen and her beau Rohman Shawl took to Instagram as the actor’s daughter turned 11 on Friday. Sushmita has two daughter, Renee and Alisah.

“Happy Birthday love of my life! V R 11 years old today!! From D moment our eyes met, V could speak, a language of our own!! U R magical my little one!! Every moment of these 11 years, I’ve thanked God for the privilege of being your mother. I love you infinity Alisah,” Sushmita wrote with a selection of Alisah’s photos.

Rohman also said that Alisah has changed his ‘way of life’. “How this little #munchkin changed my way of being forever!! Thank you @sushmitasen47 for giving me the gift of LIFE I love you my Gabdu HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ANGEL @sushmitasen47 what an incredible child you have raised my love, Happy Birthday #11yearsold #bestmom #amazingdaughter,” he posted.

Sushmita adopted both Renee and Alisah and often says they ‘were born from heart’. “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself,” she had told IANS in an interview.

She had recently shared a post on Alisah who had penned an essay on why children should be adopted. “’You gave life in such a way, that you saved one.’ #alisahsen... She had me in tears... This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity and honesty... the divinity in her convictions... uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart. #bornfromtheheart. I love you guys,” Sushmita had written.