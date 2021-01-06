‘Sushmita Sen is my mother and I am aware of my privileges’: Daughter Renee on creating her own identity

Actor Sushmita Sen’s daughter, Renee, has said that she is aware of the privilege that comes with being a part of her family, but that her mother has always taught her to stay grounded and work hard. Renee, who made her acting debut in the short film Suttabaazi, said that she hopes for a more high-profile launch soon.

In an interview, she spoke about the values that Sushmita has instilled in her, and that she wants to take things one step at a time until a ‘big launch’ happens.

She told IANS, “To me, Sushmita Sen is my mother and I am aware of the privileges. I am very blessed that I am her daughter but at the end of the day she is my maa. I, along with my sister, am being raised to be strong, and to have an identity of my own.”

Renee in an earlier interview to Hindustan Times Brunch said that Sushmita teared up after seeing her in the short film, which will be released in January. “I think she cried a little. Alisah was very happy. She’s very observant, so when she says you’ve done a good job, you know you’ve actually done a good job. And Rohman Uncle said he was very proud of me,” Renee said, referring to Sushmita’s boyfriend, Rohman Shawl.

She said that after having worked in Suttabaazi, she is absolutely sure that she wants to be an actor. “I want to be a star who can act,” Renee told HT. “I believe that if I am a good actor, I will also be a star!”

Sushmita recently made a comeback to the profession with a starring role in the web series Aarya, which earned her critical acclaim.

