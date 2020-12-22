Sushmita Sen poses with daughters Renee and Alisah during Dubai vacation, Rohman Shawl calls them his ‘lifelines’

Actor Sushmita Sen, her daughters - Renee and Alisah - and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are in Dubai to celebrate Christmas and New Year this year. The actor took to Instagram to share two pictures with her daughters.

Sharing the pictures, Sushmita wrote: “#glowinginthedark “EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE” As long as we celebrate HOPE... nothing can mask our happiness!! A big warm & collective hug from my cubs & me...to all you loveable souls who never gave up & didn’t allow me to either!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! THANK YOU!!! To us...Salute!!! #sharing #happiness #love #gratitude #patronus #duggadugga.” Rohman commented on the post to call the trio: “My lifelines.” The trio merrily pose in front of lit up reindeers.

As per reports, Sushmita and family are out on a long holiday. After celebrating Christmas and New Year in West Asia, they will fly to Kolkata to attend a family wedding, before returning to Mumbai.

Sushmita, who had been away from social media and for that matter from public eye, became active again around 2018, when she shared a picture with Rohman with the Taj Mahal in the background and wrote “romance returns”.

Rohman Shawl shared these pictures of the trio.

Sushmita’s Instagram post are often the celebration of her family with messages of hope. Her post of Diwali too had a note of gratitude. She had written, sharing a picture of the four of them, “Here’s to looking up in gratitude!!! Happpyyyyy Diwali to you & all your loved ones!!! Wishing you love, health, light & hope!! Wonderful times ahead #duggadugga Collective hug from Alisah, Renée @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly I love you guys!!!”

Also read: Govinda burns the dance floor to Coolie No 1 song at birthday bash, Shakti Kapoor joins him. Watch video

Sushmita had once revealed how her older daughter had reacted when she attempted to help Renee find out about her birth parents, now that she is an adult. Talking to Rajeev Masand, she had revealed, “I told her we don’t know if the court has the names of her biological parents but there is information in an envelope which is only rightfully hers after she turns 18. I didn’t want to give her the wrong information because I did not want her to go there and get her heart broken. I told her, ‘I’ll take you whenever you’re ready... we must go.’ She told me, ‘But why do you want me to go find out?’”

Sushmita made a comeback into acting when she starred in the web series Aarya. The successful OTT series has also won awards.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter