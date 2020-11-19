Sushmita Sen receives ‘avalanche of love’ on 45th birthday, shares a glimpse of surprise given by her mom, daughters

Sushmita Sen has shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations, as she turned 45 on Thursday. She got a pleasant surprise from her mother and daughters at midnight, and shared pictures from the party on Instagram.

Sharing two photos, she wrote, “#aboutlastnight My Maa , Alisah & Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling!! Its good to know THIS is how old they think I am!!! Thank you for the avalanche of love, wishes & blessings you all have been showering on me...what a beautiful birthday I am having!! I looooooove you guys!!! #duggadugga #gratitude #birthdaygirl.”

The actor can be seen sitting in her bed, in a black night suit, as she is surrounded by pink and golden balloons spread all around the bedroom. She can be seen clapping in one of the pictures as she looks at the balloons with a huge smile on her face.

Her brother Rajeev Sen also wished her with a touching post. Sharing two throwback pictures with her, he wrote, “Keep shining , keep rising , stay fit & more power to my strongest Aarya. Happy Birthday to my most beautiful sister inside out ..Bhai Loves you a lot. cheers to a rocking 45. @sushmitasen47.”

Sushmita’s birthday was made special by her elder daughter Renee, who saw the trailer release of her debut short film, Suttabaazi, in which plays a rebellious teenager named Diya Kumar, who is struggling to deal with her parents while being stuck at home during lockdown.

Sushmita had also made her acting comeback this year with the web show Aarya. She played the title role in the show. She is in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl.

