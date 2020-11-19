Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen receives ‘avalanche of love’ on 45th birthday, shares a glimpse of surprise given by her mom, daughters

Sushmita Sen receives ‘avalanche of love’ on 45th birthday, shares a glimpse of surprise given by her mom, daughters

Sushmita Sen celebrated her 45th birthday on Thursday. She has shared pictures from her birthday party, given by her mother and daughters.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushmita Sen rings in her 45th birthday at home.

Sushmita Sen has shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations, as she turned 45 on Thursday. She got a pleasant surprise from her mother and daughters at midnight, and shared pictures from the party on Instagram.

Sharing two photos, she wrote, “#aboutlastnight My Maa , Alisah & Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling!! Its good to know THIS is how old they think I am!!! Thank you for the avalanche of love, wishes & blessings you all have been showering on me...what a beautiful birthday I am having!! I looooooove you guys!!! #duggadugga #gratitude #birthdaygirl.”

 

The actor can be seen sitting in her bed, in a black night suit, as she is surrounded by pink and golden balloons spread all around the bedroom. She can be seen clapping in one of the pictures as she looks at the balloons with a huge smile on her face.



Her brother Rajeev Sen also wished her with a touching post. Sharing two throwback pictures with her, he wrote, “Keep shining , keep rising , stay fit & more power to my strongest Aarya. Happy Birthday to my most beautiful sister inside out ..Bhai Loves you a lot. cheers to a rocking 45. @sushmitasen47.”

Also read: Suttabaazi: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee plays clandestine smoker in debut film, watch trailer

Sushmita’s birthday was made special by her elder daughter Renee, who saw the trailer release of her debut short film, Suttabaazi, in which plays a rebellious teenager named Diya Kumar, who is struggling to deal with her parents while being stuck at home during lockdown.

Sushmita had also made her acting comeback this year with the web show Aarya. She played the title role in the show. She is in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Nov 19, 2020 18:37 IST
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Nov 19, 2020 19:35 IST
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Nov 19, 2020 16:33 IST
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Nov 19, 2020 18:59 IST

latest news

IL&FS subsidiary IFIN to sell external corporate loan book of Rs 5000 cr
Nov 19, 2020 19:46 IST
Delhi LG Anil Baijal, CM Kejriwal review Covid-19 situation
Nov 19, 2020 19:47 IST
Rohit Saraf recalls ‘bad phase’ when he couldn’t get a job for 2 years
Nov 19, 2020 19:45 IST
Innovation and awareness are indispensible to reduce stroke burden in India
Nov 19, 2020 19:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.