Sushmita Sen refused to sing suggestive lyrics in Mehboob Mere song, forced Anu Malik to rewrite them: Ganesh Hegde

Actor Sushmita Sen, who recently made a comeback of sorts with the Disney+Hotstar series Aarya, once refused to shoot a song because its lyrics were too suggestive. Choreographer Ganesh Hegde recalled in an interview that the lines had to subsequently be rewritten.

“There was a line that went ‘aa garmi le mere seene se (come feel the heat of my bosom)’ and she refused to sing it. She said, ‘I won’t just do it’,” Hegde told HuffPost in an interview. Composer Anu Malik had to change the lines to ‘aa narmi le mere aankhon se (bask in the softness of my eyes)’.

“It was unheard of at that point of time, to command and extract that kind of respect,” Hegde said. Mehboob Mere was performed by Sunidhi Chauhan and Karsan Sargathiya. It was a part of the soundtrack for Fiza.

“She dominated the screen. I knew that from the first time I choreographed her for a stage performance, and unlike what we did with most actors, we let her dance alone on the stage to Sting’s Desert Rose. It’s a gamble on a massive stage like that, but I knew Sushmita could hold the stage down all by herself,” the choreographer said, noting how Sushmita broke the norm for shooting ‘item numbers’.

Also read: Fan asked Sushmita Sen how she survived nepotism in Bollywood, this was her reply

“But then, there is nothing usual about her. A lot of the dancing, especially the belly dancing moves, she did herself. There’s a trance-like feel to her dancing and in those sequences, I did not do anything. It was mostly her,” he added, noting that she was very particular about how she projected herself on screen.

The actor drew praise for her performance in Aarya, in which she is forced to take control of her husband’s criminal empire.

Follow @htshowbiz for more