Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, wishes they had met: ‘From one Sush to another’

Sushmita Sen remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, wishes they had met: ‘From one Sush to another’

Sushmita Sen has penned an emotional note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput and the many things they could have talked about.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 10:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushmita Sen has shared the many things she and Sushant Singh Rajput could have talked about if they had met.

Sushmita Sen has penned a heartbreaking note in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput after watching the trailer of his last film Dil Bechara. The actor said that she wished to have an opportunity to chat with him about the mysteries of the universe and their fascination for the number 47.

Addressing his fans, she wrote, “I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally...only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!! To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!!”

Expressing regret over the numerous things they could have talked about, she went on to say, “I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him...but mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another...and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!!”

The actor said she “loved” the Dil Bechara trailer and added, “wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant’s family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!! #peace #strength #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s dialogue from Dil Bechara goes viral, fans flood Twitter with emotional memes

The Dil Bechara trailer arrived on Monday amid much anticipation and a sea of emotions. It begins with a famous anecdote that narrates a short story of a king and a queen who die, giving a simple ending to their story. While Sushant plays a chirpy, cheerful college student, full of zeal to live life in the film, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi is seen as a shy, and quiet girl battling cancer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

France: Emmanuel Macron ousts security chief after police protests
Jul 07, 2020 11:18 IST
Will it be safe to use public washrooms post COVID-19?
Jul 07, 2020 11:18 IST
Maoists preponed tactical counter-offensive campaign in Chhattisgarh
Jul 07, 2020 11:15 IST
Total shutdown in parts of Bengal’s Malda for a week as Covid-19 cases rise
Jul 07, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.