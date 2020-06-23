Sushmita Sen replaces Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan in fan-made posters after Aarya release. See pics

Sushmita Sen has shared a few interesting fan-made posters dedicated to her by her fans as a mark of tribute after the release of her comeback show, Aarya. The actor has been called ‘Aaryaji’ and ‘Aaryavanshi’ (inspired from Tanhaji and Sooryavanshi) in some of the fan-made creations.

Sharing them on Instagram, the actor wrote, “You guys are AMAZING!!! Had to share some of your creative versions of #Aarya (from Instagram) #superfun I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!! Thank you for all the love & honest feed back!!! You guys make every journey WORTH IT!!!#duggadugga.”

The first poster is a recreation of Marlon Brando’s The Godfather poster and shows Sushmita as ‘The Godmother’. The second poster shows Sushmita and her Aarya co-stars in the place of Gangs of Wasseypur actors on the film’s poster with the new title ‘Gangs of Jaipur’. There is also a poster of the Aarya cast featuring on the Once Upon A Time In Mumbai poster but with the modified title - Once Upon A Time In Jaipur. One of the posters is inspired from Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath and shows Sushmita in the place of the superstar under the title - Aaryapath. Two more posters feature Sushmita as Aaryaji and Aaryavanshi - inspired form Aajay Devgn’s Tanhaji and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi, respectively.

Aarya, is about an upper-class family that owns a pharmaceutical company which is a front for an illegal drug ring. Susmita plays the title role of Aarya, a wife and a mother to three children, who after her husband (Chandrachur Singh) is mysteriously attacked, embarks upon a quest to protect her family but gets sucked deeper into the world.

Sushmita received mixed to positive reviews for her performance in the Hotstar Specials show. The Hindustan Times review of the show read, “Sushmita benefits a lot with Aarya being written as a gentle, modern woman on the cusp of power. She adds her own flair to the role, calling people ‘baccha’ and ‘jaan’ as she so often does in real life as well. Thankfully for her, it fits Aarya rather well. However, it is still a challenge for her to get the deep sorrow of a loved one’s death across the screen. The wailing never seems natural or convincing and ends up quite comical when you add ladoos to the mix.”

