Sushmita Sen reveals secret of her stable relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl as they ace tough workout pose, watch

Sushmita Sen posted a workout video with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and also gave some relationship advice. Watch her video here.

Updated: May 28, 2020 09:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushmita Sen often shares videos and pictures with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Actor Sushmita Sen has been posting inspiring photos and videos through the lockdown. Her latest video not only displays how fit she is, it also gives a glimpse of her stable relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sharing it, she wrote: “I love you my tough guy @rohmanshawl ‘A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength & deep trust’ How symbolic this posture!!! #sharing #us #togetherness I love you guys!! #fly.”

In the video, Sushmita does a tough yoga aasan with Rohman proving a solid support to her. The video has industry colleagues and fans expressing their wonder - former actor Sameera Reddy wrote “Ufff yaaa you two @rohmanshawl #couplegoals” while one of Sushmita’s fan wrote: “Soulful. Love and light to you both. I really adore you guys.” Many others wrote that they saw “couplegoals” in the two of them.

 



The two often share posts in praise of the other. On May 21, Sushmita completed 26 years since the time she was crowned Miss Universe at glittering ceremony in the Philippines. Rohman had taken to Instagram to congratulate her. He had written: “26 years My Jaan.How proud you made all of us and still continue to do so! #Mine. I love you @sushmitasen47 #bestmissuniverseever #amazingwoman #love #India #proudbf #indiasfirst.” He had also shared a few throwback pictures of Sushmita from the contest.

Also read: Happy birthday AbRam: These photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s son with Aryan, Suhana, Gauri prove he is family’s darling

On his birthday in January this year, Sushmita had been eloquent in her praise for him while wishing him. She had written: “Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!! I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!! You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & always To your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthdayboy @rohmanshawl #duggadugga #jaanmeri #roohmate #love #kisses #happiness #us I LOVE YOU!!!!!”

