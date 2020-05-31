Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl redefine ‘rohmance’ with their gravity-defying workout video

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has shared a loved-up and inspiring video with boyfriend Rohman Shawl as they workout together, in complete sync. The video shows Sushmita and Rohman practising some tough workout moves together as soft music plays in the background.

Sharing it on her YouTube channel, Sushmita wrote as description, “Our story is not of two halves completing each other, it is of two complete lives empowering each other!!! For me, this is the true definition of #Rohmance.”

Sharing a snippet of the video, Sushmita earlier wrote on Instagram, “To #love & #friendship let’s do this @rohmanshawl Full video LINK IN BIO I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” Rohman also commented on the post and wrote, “love you my #partner #strength #teacher #inspiration,” and pasted a few heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Sushmita had shared yet another workout video and wrote on Instagram, “I love you my tough guy @rohmanshawl ’A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength & deep trust’ How symbolic this posture!!! #sharing #us #togetherness I love you guys!! #fly.”

Both Rohman and Sushmita often share loved-up posts with each other. Earlier this month, she completed 26 years of being crowned Miss Universe. Rohman congratulated her and wrote on Instagram: “26 years My Jaan.How proud you made all of us and still continue to do so! #Mine. I love you @sushmitasen47 #bestmissuniverseever #amazingwoman #love #India #proudbf #indiasfirst.” He had also shared a few throwback pictures of Sushmita from the contest.

