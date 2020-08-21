Sections
Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughter Alisah fit themselves into her Miss Universe moment

Rohman Shawl and Alisah had a bit of fun with a deep fake app that allowed them to put themselves inside Sushmita Sen’s crowning moment.

Aug 21, 2020

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl and Alisah are bonding over her Miss Universe moment.

Actor Sushmita Sen’s model boyfriend Rohman Shawl has shared a hilarious video on social media. Using a ‘deep fake’ app, he put himself into Sushmita’s Miss Universe crowning moment.

“The moment finally lived by yours truly,” he wrote with the video. Tagging Sushmita, he added, “You got competition.” The video also features Sushmita’s younger daughter, Alisah, her face superimposed on the runner-up’s.

 Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for a couple of years. She recently shared a special post to wish Rohman on their anniversary. “When Sush met her Rooh” #rohmance followed Happy Anniversary jaan @rohmanshawl Here’s to our 2 years of togetherness & counting my blessings!! Babies & I love you infinity!!!To many more... #duggadugga,” she wrote with a picture of the two.

Sushmita recently made her acting comeback with Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. Calling it a personal win, she had said, “Aarya is a personal win. It is amazing how much it has taken for me to transcend layers of disappointment and pat my own back and remind myself ‘apna time aayega’ (my time will come),” said Sen.



Cherishing the success of the show and talking about her character, she said, “The universe conspired for this show to come my way. The script, ace director Ram Madhvani and his amazing team is a soul connect for me. We think alike on many levels.”

Also read: ‘Akshay Kumar told me not to become a producer, said you will become a struggler from a star’: Mika Singh

“Aarya is a character with many layers. In season one we have not even scratched the surface of the character and we have 5 seasons written. You cannot imagine what’s to come after,” she added. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also featured Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das. Chandrachur Singh and Vinod Rawat also played pivotal roles on the show.

