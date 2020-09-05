Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev, Charu Asopa reunited, Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom look from sets goes viral

Charu Asopa posted a picture of her reunion with husband Rajeev Sen, while a viral picture of Akshay Kumar from the shoot of Bell Bottom has emerged online.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen hug and make up, are reunited after months of tiff: ‘Made him sign letter that he won’t leave me again’

Rajeev Sen has returned to his wife actor Charu Asopa after spending months apart due to a tiff. Charu said, in an interview, that Rajeev surprised her but turning up at their home. She added that she got him to sign a letter that he wouldn’t leave her again.

Read more here

Akshay Kumar’s retro look from Bell Bottom’s Scotland sets lands online

Pictures from the Scotland shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom have found their way to the internet. The actor can be seen in a 1980s look. Bell Bottom also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in important roles.

Read more here

Showik Chakraborty’s arrest is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’, says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of actor Sushan Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, has reacted to the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and called it ‘just the tip of the iceberg’.

Read more here

Shekhar Suman says it’s time for the ‘big sharks’ after Showik Chakraborty’s arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actor Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to express his thoughts at the Friday evening arrest of Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He also wants Disha Salian case reopened.

Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to Showik Chakraborty arrest: ‘Thank you God, keep guiding all of us in the direction of truth’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her happiness after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, late on Friday evening. Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more