Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev, Charu Asopa reunited, Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom look from sets goes viral

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev, Charu Asopa reunited, Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom look from sets goes viral

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: After months of staying apart, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev and his actor wife Charu Asopa are together again. Charu posted a picture as proof. Akshay Kumar’s pictures from his Scotland shoot have been shared on social media platforms.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 12:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Charu Asopa posted a picture of her reunion with husband Rajeev Sen, while a viral picture of Akshay Kumar from the shoot of Bell Bottom has emerged online.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen hug and make up, are reunited after months of tiff: ‘Made him sign letter that he won’t leave me again’

Rajeev Sen has returned to his wife actor Charu Asopa after spending months apart due to a tiff. Charu said, in an interview, that Rajeev surprised her but turning up at their home. She added that she got him to sign a letter that he wouldn’t leave her again.

Read more here

Akshay Kumar’s retro look from Bell Bottom’s Scotland sets lands online

Pictures from the Scotland shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom have found their way to the internet. The actor can be seen in a 1980s look. Bell Bottom also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in important roles.

Read more here



Showik Chakraborty’s arrest is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’, says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer



Vikas Singh, the lawyer of actor Sushan Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, has reacted to the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and called it ‘just the tip of the iceberg’.



Read more here

Shekhar Suman says it’s time for the ‘big sharks’ after Showik Chakraborty’s arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actor Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to express his thoughts at the Friday evening arrest of Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He also wants Disha Salian case reopened.

Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to Showik Chakraborty arrest: ‘Thank you God, keep guiding all of us in the direction of truth’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her happiness after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, late on Friday evening. Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
Sep 05, 2020 13:59 IST
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Sep 05, 2020 13:36 IST
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
Sep 05, 2020 13:54 IST
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST

latest news

4 earthquakes rock villages in Maharashtra’s Palghar district
Sep 05, 2020 14:30 IST
PCB chief Mani doesn’t want new ICC chairman from cricket’s ‘Big Three’
Sep 05, 2020 14:28 IST
Tripura ministers to stay at Covid hospital to prevent deaths by negligence
Sep 05, 2020 14:28 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda remanded to NCB custody till September 9
Sep 05, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.