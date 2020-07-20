Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen shares his first look from Iti-Can You Solve Your Own Murder, see the poster here

Days after Sushmita Sen made her acting comeback with Aarya, brother Rajeev Sen has unveiled his first look from his debut film, Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder?. He shared a poster, which shows him sitting in a car amid dark surroundings. He will be seen essaying the character of Rohit Vardhan in the film.

He wrote, “Life is a first impression. You get one shot at it. Make it everlasting ...Presenting #rohitvardhan to all of you @visalmisra @ikussum @keyurpandya19 @sanjeetyermal @d_reshabh @vivekoberoi.” The film is being touted as a murder mystery and will be made under Vivek Oberoi’s home banner, in collaboration with Mandiraa Entertainment.

Iti is being promoted as the story of a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. It goes with the tagline - ‘Can you solve your own murder’. The film is expected to go on floors by September-October 2020.

Rajeev mentioned that Sushmita has been an inspiration to him. “My sister’s advice has always been simple but effective. She has told me to focus on my goals, keep working on my craft and keep challenging myself,” he said.

Talking about his debut project, Rajeev said, “I want the audience to not just see my performance, but also feel and experience my role through me. I’m lucky to have Vishal sir as my director, who’s been guiding me really well through the preparations. I’m very grateful to Prerna for giving me a wonderful break. I’m also looking forward to working with Vivek Oberoi.”

Opening up about the prep for Iti, he added, “I’ve watched Primal Fear which I totally loved. It gave me a lot of ideas for my upcoming role. I’ve also been watching Ajay Devgn’s Deewangi. The way he switched from a soft-spoken man to a dark character in the climax was amazing. The movie helped me understand my character deeply.”

He is also learning the ropes of lip syncing to songs. “I’m working on getting the lip sync perfect. The songs which will be picturised on me are very special to me. I’m doing a lot of practice and rehearsing for my scenes. We’ll shortly start our workshops, costumes and other detailing,” he said.

