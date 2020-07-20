Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen shares his first look from Iti-Can You Solve Your Own Murder, see the poster here

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen shares his first look from Iti-Can You Solve Your Own Murder, see the poster here

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen is all set to make his acting debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production, Iti.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 12:18 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajeev Sen has shared his first poster for the film Iti.

Days after Sushmita Sen made her acting comeback with Aarya, brother Rajeev Sen has unveiled his first look from his debut film, Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder?. He shared a poster, which shows him sitting in a car amid dark surroundings. He will be seen essaying the character of Rohit Vardhan in the film.

He wrote, “Life is a first impression. You get one shot at it. Make it everlasting ...Presenting #rohitvardhan to all of you @visalmisra @ikussum @keyurpandya19 @sanjeetyermal @d_reshabh @vivekoberoi.” The film is being touted as a murder mystery and will be made under Vivek Oberoi’s home banner, in collaboration with Mandiraa Entertainment.

 

Iti is being promoted as the story of a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. It goes with the tagline - ‘Can you solve your own murder’. The film is expected to go on floors by September-October 2020.



Rajeev mentioned that Sushmita has been an inspiration to him. “My sister’s advice has always been simple but effective. She has told me to focus on my goals, keep working on my craft and keep challenging myself,” he said.

Talking about his debut project, Rajeev said, “I want the audience to not just see my performance, but also feel and experience my role through me. I’m lucky to have Vishal sir as my director, who’s been guiding me really well through the preparations. I’m very grateful to Prerna for giving me a wonderful break. I’m also looking forward to working with Vivek Oberoi.”

Also read: Phone Bhoot first look: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter collaborate for horror comedy

Opening up about the prep for Iti, he added, “I’ve watched Primal Fear which I totally loved. It gave me a lot of ideas for my upcoming role. I’ve also been watching Ajay Devgn’s Deewangi. The way he switched from a soft-spoken man to a dark character in the climax was amazing. The movie helped me understand my character deeply.”

He is also learning the ropes of lip syncing to songs. “I’m working on getting the lip sync perfect. The songs which will be picturised on me are very special to me. I’m doing a lot of practice and rehearsing for my scenes. We’ll shortly start our workshops, costumes and other detailing,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Russia’s elite got access to experimental Covid-19 vaccine from April: Report
Jul 20, 2020 12:16 IST
Shekhar Suman questions delay in CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death
Jul 20, 2020 12:13 IST
Shilpa Shetty lends Monday motivation on Instagram
Jul 20, 2020 12:11 IST
Incessant rains in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh leave 3 dead, 11 missing
Jul 20, 2020 12:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.