Sushmita Sen’s daughter mimics Hermione Granger from Harry Potter, fans can’t get over her accent. Watch

Sushmita Sen has shared a video featuring her 10-year-old daughter Alisah mimicking Emma Watson’s character Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter series.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alisah mimics Hermione Granger from Harry Potter.

Sushmita Sen has shared video proof that her younger daughter Alisah is a big fan of Hermione Granger of the Harry Potter series. The 10-year-old not just imitates Emma Watson’s onscreen character to perfection but has also knows some of her dialogues by heart.

Sharing a video of Alisah mimicking Hermione, Sushmita wrote, “My forever sunshine on a rainy day!!! Meet our very own #hermionegranger SHE is magical!!! #lifeisgood #harrypotter #entertainment #daughter #love #toocute #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”

 

A fan commented to the post, “She said exactly like real hermionegranger .. but This our miss granger is quite likeAble .. lots of love.” Another reacted, “Omg like it’s like Emma dude so good... and ur a great mother to man hats off.” One more praised her dialogue delivery, “That Accent.”



Alisah seems to be following in her mother’s footsteps who made a mark in Bollywood after winning the Miss Universe title. Sushmita is now making a comeback with the web show, Aarya. She plays the title role in the show.

 

She recently shared the first glimpse of her fierce avatar in Aarya. Sharing a short video on Instagram, she wrote, “Aapne bulaaya aur hum chale aaye!!” “Now it’s your turn to tell me, what you think #Aarya is about? Tell me in the comments below and the lucky one who comes closest to guessing it right...goes live with me here on Instagram very very soon,” she added while asking fans to guess the premise of the show.

 

In the video, Sushmita can be seen practising aerial workout. Towards the end, the audience gets a glimpse of her fierce look. “To turn her world upside down. New home, new ropes! #aarya #firstlook,” she captioned it.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor is a proud aunt as she shares a glimpse of niece Inaaya showing off her handmade family tree

She also shared a poster of the show on Instagram and wrote, “Life can sometimes fall to pieces, before the pieces can fall into place’ #aarya #trailer release on 5th June 2020.”

Aarya is directed by Neerja maker Ram Madhvani. The show will soon premiere on Disney+Hotstar. Other details about the show are currently under wraps. It is being reported that Aarya is a remake of the Dutch crime thriller series Penoza. It is about a widow who takes over her husband’s organised crime business after he is killed.

(With IANS inputs)

