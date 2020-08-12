Sushmita Sen’s daughters Renee, Alisah dance in rain to Taylor Swift’s Blank Space. Watch

Sushmita Sen has shared a glimpse of how her family is stealing precious moments of happiness despite the self isolation. The Aarya actor shared a video of her daughters Renee and Alisah dancing in the rain.

She captioned the video, #familia capturing moments of abandonment!! locked down..sealed in...and yet the spirit dances in the rain!! #truefreedom #highspirits #happyvibes #simple #sharing #thisfeeling #happyjanmashtami #duggadugga Picture of @rohmanshawl shot by #yourstruly. I love you guys!!!”

It shows Renee and Alisah dancing on their porch in the rain. Taylor Swift’s Blank Space can be heard playing in the background. Sushmita recorded the video from a safe distance as it rained and also captured a glimpse of a computer screen with a picture of her boyfriend Rohman Shawl as the desktop picture. A fan of the actor reacted to the post, “Free spirited...joyous..rain dance.” Another wrote, “So sweet.”

Sushmita recently made her acting comeback with web show Aarya. She termed her return as a ‘personal win’ while recalling how she always reminded herself that her time will come. “Aarya is a personal win. It is amazing how much it has taken for me to transcend layers of disappointment and pat my own back and remind myself ‘apna time aayega’ (my time will come),” she told ANI in an interview.

Cherishing the success of the show and talking about her character, she had said, “The universe conspired for this show to come my way. The script, ace director Ram Madhvani and his amazing team is a soul connect for me. We think alike on many levels.”

“Aarya is a character with many layers. In season one we have not even scratched the surface of the character and we have 5 seasons written. You cannot imagine what’s to come after,” she added.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

